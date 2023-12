Milton Academy celebrates winning the 2022 Flood-Marr Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The holiday season is one of the best times during the boys prep hockey season.

Several schools across the region host teams from near and far for holiday tournaments, producing great hockey and midseason champions.

Most have a high level of history behind them, too.

This will be the 40th year of the Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic, while the Groton/Lawrence Holiday Tournament is one away from 50. The Flood-Marr already hit the half century mark, as it enters its 58th season.