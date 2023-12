Emerson Marshall, a senior, is a key cog for Cushing. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It's that time of year again.

Every week from now through the rest of the season, we will take a look at the top performers in boys prep hockey from the previous week. Who had the most goals? Who scored a big goal in a huge game? Who notched the most assists? Which goalies rose to the occasion most often?

I had a lot of fun with this last year. Hopefully, you did too, which is why it's back for a second season.

For the first time in 2023-24, let's dive in.