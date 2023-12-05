7 takeaways from the ISL Keller Jamboree

St. Sebastian took down Milton, 6-2, in the ISL Keller Jamboree Sunday. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

NEEDHAM, Mass. — This weekend was packed with prep hockey action between a number of showcases and jamborees. Sunday saw a number of teams make the trip on I-95 to Dedham and Needham for the ISL Keller Jamboree at Nobles and St. Sebastian's.

The jamboree featured Belmont Hill, Governor's, Lawrence, Milton, Tabor, Thayer and, of course, Nobles and Sebs.

I caught the action at St. Sebastian's, taking in Sebs' 6-2 win over Milton before Governor's took down Thayer, 5-2. Just down the road at Nobles, the hosts knocked off Belmont Hill, 7-3, and Lawrence beat Tabor, 2-1.

Here are seven takeaways from the jamboree: