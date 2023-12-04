Sean Gibbons, a senior, is a captain for Brunswick. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

EXETER, N.H. — In one of the first big prep showcases of the winter, eight teams made the trip to Phillips Exeter on Saturday and Sunday.

Those teams were Brunswick, Frederick Gunn, Hebron, Kent, Kimball Union, New Hampton, Rivers and, obviously, Phillips Exeter.

I took in action on Saturday, although Sunday's results will be reflected here.

Before we get into the takeaways, here's the full scoreboard.

Saturday

Rivers 4, Kimball Union 2

Kimball Union 2 Brunswick 8, New Hampton 3

New Hampton 3 Frederick Gunn 5, Phillips Exeter 2

Phillips Exeter 2 Kent 9, Hebron 2

Sunday

Rivers 7, Hebron 1

Hebron 1 Frederick Gunn 5, New Hampton 2

New Hampton 2 Kimball Union 5, Kent 2

Kent 2 Brunswick 2, Exeter 2

Let's dive into the takeaways.