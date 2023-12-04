EXETER, N.H. — In one of the first big prep showcases of the winter, eight teams made the trip to Phillips Exeter on Saturday and Sunday.
Those teams were Brunswick, Frederick Gunn, Hebron, Kent, Kimball Union, New Hampton, Rivers and, obviously, Phillips Exeter.
I took in action on Saturday, although Sunday's results will be reflected here.
Before we get into the takeaways, here's the full scoreboard.
Saturday
- Rivers 4, Kimball Union 2
- Brunswick 8, New Hampton 3
- Frederick Gunn 5, Phillips Exeter 2
- Kent 9, Hebron 2
Sunday
- Rivers 7, Hebron 1
- Frederick Gunn 5, New Hampton 2
- Kimball Union 5, Kent 2
- Brunswick 2, Exeter 2
Let's dive into the takeaways.