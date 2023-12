Finn Sears and Rivers have had reason to celebrate through the first week of the season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Let the madness begin.

Every week, we will have fresh boys prep hockey rankings, judging the top 10 teams off the previous week of games.

This week, the top three teams remain unchanged from our preseason rankings, which isn't a big surprise. All three had no issue taking care of business.

Where things got interesting was in spots four through 10, as new teams joined the fray. Two teams fell out: St. Mark's and St. George's.

Let's dive in.