From left: St. Sebastian's captains Charlie Leverone, Matt Cataldo and Aidan Connors. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

With the boys prep hockey season starting, it's time for our preseason top 10 rankings.

This one was hard. While the top five teams were clear and not very different from past seasons, Nos. 6-10 were difficult and there were numerous teams who had legitimate cases that didn't quite make the cut.

Fortunately for them, those teams will have an entire season to prove their worth. There will be a subsequent story done on those under-the-radar teams.

As for these 10, all are ranked for different reasons. I would expect lots of movement throughout the season and I'll be here to track all of it, coming out with fresh rankings every week.

For the first time, let's dive in.