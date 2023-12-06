New England Hockey Journal

Girls

Full schedules, results for 2023 girls prep hockey holiday tournaments

Milton girls hockey celebrates
Milton co-hosts the annual Harrington Holiday Tournament with Nobles. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The holiday season is here, and naturally, the prep hockey focus begins to shift toward the holiday tournaments.

On Thursday, Dec. 14, the 40th annual Patsy K. Odden Invitational begins at Taft, as well as the Edward G. Watkins Invitational at Cushing. The Odden tournament concludes on Friday, while the Watkins runs through Saturday.

On Friday, Dec. 16, the 42nd annual Harrington tournament, played at Nobles and Milton, kicks off. The Dexter Southfield tournament starts up that day, too. Both last through Sunday.

Other tournaments getting underway on Dec. 16 include the ninth annual Portsmouth Abbey tournament, the Howard tournament at St. George’s, the Governor’s Holiday Jamboree and the Newton Country Day tournament.

Here are the full schedules for each of these tournaments.

Patsy K. Odden Invitational Tournament

All games played at Taft

Thursday, Dec. 14

  • Taft vs. Kent, 9 a.m., Odden Arena
  • Tabor vs. Andover, 9:30 a.m., Mays Rink
  • Loomis Chaffee vs. Choate, 10:45 a.m., Odden Arena
  • Lawrenceville vs. Hotchkiss, 11:15 a.m., Mays Rink
  • Taft vs. Andover, 2:45 p.m., Odden Arena
  • Kent vs. Tabor, 3:15 p.m., Mays Rink
  • Loomis Chaffee vs. Lawrenceville, 4:30 p.m., Odden Arena
  • Choate vs. Hotchkiss, 5 p.m., Mays Rink

Friday, Dec. 15

  • Taft vs. Tabor, 9 a.m., Odden Arena
  • Andover vs. Kent, 9:30 a.m., Mays Rink
  • Hotchkiss vs. Loomis Chaffee, 10:45 a.m., Odden Arena
  • Choate vs. Lawrenceville, 11:15 a.m., Mays Rink
  • Consolation – No. 2 Group A vs. No. 2 Group B, 2:30 p.m., Mays Rink
  • Championship – No. 1 Group A vs. No. 1 Group B, 2:30 p.m., Odden Arena

RANKINGS: Some shuffling in the girls prep top 10 after one week

Edward G. Watkins Invitational Tournament

All games played at Cushing

Thursday, Dec. 14

  • Cushing vs. Worcester, 2z:30 p.m.
  • Millbrook vs. Deerfield, 4:20 p.m.
  • New Hampton vs. Berkshire, 6:10 p.m.
  • Proctor vs. Groton, 8 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 15

  • Deerfield vs. Worcester, 8 a.m.
  • Cushing vs. Millbrook, 9:50 a.m.
  • Berkshire vs. Proctor, 11:40 a.m.
  • Groton vs. New Hampton, 1:30 p.m.
  • Cushing vs. Deerfield, 3:20 p.m.
  • Worcester vs. Millbrook, 5:10 p.m.
  • New Hampton vs. Proctor, 7 p.m.
  • Berkshire vs. Groton, 8:50 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

  • 7th place game – No. 4 Fisher vs. No. 4 Iorio, 8 a.m.
  • 5th place game – No. 3 Fisher vs. No. 4 Iorio, 10 a.m.
  • Consolation – No. 2 Fisher vs. No. 2 Iorio, 12 p.m.
  • Championship – No. 1 Fisher vs. No. 1 Iorio, 2 p.m.

Governor’s Academy Holiday Jamboree

All games played at Governor’s

Friday, Dec. 15

  • Governor’s vs. Holderness, 4 p.m.
  • Kents Hill vs. Canterbury, 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

  • Kents Hill vs. Holderness, 9 a.m.
  • Governor’s vs. Canterbury, 10:45 a.m.
  • Canterbury vs. Holderness, 3 p.m.
  • Governor’s vs. Kents Hill, 4:45 p.m.

Howard Tournament

All games at St. George’s

Friday, Dec. 15

  • St. George’s vs. Austin Prep, 3:15 p.m. (Howard)
  • North Yarmouth Academy vs. Greenwich Academy, 3:30 p.m. (Cutler)
  • St. George’s vs. North Yarmouth Academy, 7:45 p.m. (Howard)
  • Austin Prep vs. Greenwich Academy, 8 p.m. (Cutler)

Saturday, Dec. 16

  • St. George’s vs. Greenwich Academy, 10:45 a.m. (Howard)
  • Austin Prep vs. North Yarmouth Academy, 11 a.m. (Cutler)

WHAT TO WATCH: 5 storylines to track during the 2023-24 girls prep season

Portsmouth Abbey Tournament

All games at Portsmouth Abbey

Friday, Dec. 15

  • Portsmouth Abbey vs. Pomfret, 2:30 p.m.
  • Frederick Gunn vs. Tilton, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

  • Pomfret vs. Tilton, 9 a.m.
  • Frederick Gunn vs. Portsmouth Abbey, 11:15 a.m.
  • Pomfret vs. Frederick Gunn, 3:15 p.m.
  • Portsmouth Abbey vs. Tilton, 5:30 p.m.

Newton Country Day Winter Tournament

All games at Daly Memorial Rink, Newton, Mass.

Friday, Dec. 15

  • Pingree vs. Newton Country Day, 3:30 p.m.
  • Brewster vs. Greenwich Country Day, 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

  • Newton Country Day vs. Brewster, 8 a.m.
  • Pingree vs. Greenwich Country Day, 10 a.m.
  • Brewster vs. Pingree, 1 p.m.
  • Greenwich Country Day vs. Newton Country Day, 3 p.m.

A LEGACY OF SUCCESS: This season to be Tom Resor’s last at Nobles

Harrington Invitational Tournament

Friday, Dec. 15 at Nobles

  • Lawrence vs. Nobles, 9:30 a.m.
  • St. Mark’s vs. Westminster, 11:30 a.m.
  • Milton vs. St. Paul’s 1:30 p.m.
  • BB&N vs. Williston 3:30 p.m.
  • Westminster vs. Nobles, 5:30 p.m.
  • St. Mark’s vs. Lawrence 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16 at Milton

  • BB&N vs. Milton, 8:30 a.m.
  • Williston vs. St. Paul’s, 10:30 a.m.
  • Nobles vs. St. Mark’s, 12:30 p.m.
  • Westminster vs. Lawrence, 2:30 p.m.
  • Williston vs. Milton, 4:30 p.m.
  • St. Paul’s vs. BB&N, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17 at Nobles

  • 7th place game – No. 4 Milton vs. No. 4 Nobles, 8 a.m.
  • 5th place game – No. 3 Milton vs. No. 3 Nobles, 10 a.m.
  • Consolation – No. 2 Milton vs. No. 2 Nobles, 12 p.m.
  • Championship – No. 1 Milton vs. No. 1 Nobles, 2 p.m.

Dexter Southfield Holiday Tournament

Friday, Dec. 15

  • Dexter vs. Rivers, 12 p.m.
  • Kimball Union vs. Thayer, 2 p.m.
  • Middlesex vs. Hill, 4 p.m.
  • Nichols vs. Brooks, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16

  • Dexter vs. Hill, 8 a.m.
  • Rivers vs. Middlesex, 9 a.m. (at Rivers)
  • Brooks vs. Kimball Union, 10 a.m.
  • Thayer vs. Nichols, 12 p.m.
  • Hill vs. Rivers, 2 p.m.
  • Dexter vs. Middlesex, 4 p.m.
  • Kimball Union vs. Nichols, 6 p.m.
  • Brooks vs. Thayer, 8 p.m.

Sunday Dec. 17

  • 7th place game – No. 4 Pool A vs. No. 4 Pool B, 8:30 a.m.
  • 5th place game – No. 3 Pool A vs. No. 3 Pool B, 10:30 a.m.
  • Consolation – No. 2 Pool A vs. No. 2 Pool B, 12:30 p.m.
  • Championship – No. 1 Pool A vs. No. 1 Pool B, 2:30 p.m.

RinkWise podcast: Previewing the girls prep hockey season

Milton girls hockey celebrates

