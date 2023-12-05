Morgan McGathey's strong start has propelled Thayer into the top 10. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The girls prep hockey season is now in full swing with a week of games under our belts.

As expected, there's plenty to unpack in the early going. Over the last week, I was able to take in Thayer's scrimmage win over Milton as well as Nobles' win over Loomis Chaffee.

Fleshing out rankings at the start of any season is always tricky. You never want to overreact to early results, especially with some teams still waiting to get into the mix.

That fear of overreaction is already in play this week with some new teams already in the fold at the back end of our top 10. Toward the top of the rankings, much is still the same.

Let's dive in.