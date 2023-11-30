Tom Resor to leave an unparalleled legacy for Nobles girls hockey

After 21 seasons, this will be Tom Resor's last as coach at Nobles. (Tim Carey)

It’s March 8, 2020. Noble and Greenough School is up 5-4 over Phillips Andover in the waning moments of the Chuck Vernon Elite 8 championship.

The Bulldogs are without coach Tom Resor, who informed the team the previous day that he had to miss the game for his daughter’s wedding. Without Resor, Nobles has erased multiple deficits, thanks to a four-goal outburst in the second period, in a back-and-forth affair at Worcester Academy.

But in a scene made for Hollywood, the doors to the rink burst open and a hush falls over a crowd.

“You just see this guy jogging in around the perimeter of the rink,” Brooke Manning (Marshfield, Mass.), then a freshman, said. “Our bench start’s going crazy. We had students there and fans — everyone's going crazy.”