5 storylines to watch for the 2023-24 girls prep hockey season

Monique Lyons will be key for Williston in their bid for a three-peat. (Colin Smith/NEHJ)

The girls prep hockey season is underway. As always, there's plenty to watch around the NEPSAC hockey scene.

The talent level and parity across the board continue to rise. Even after the region saw its share of high-end talent graduate to the collegiate ranks last season, there are still plenty of elite players that will grab the headlines this season.

There are several teams with genuine cases to make as early-season favorites from the get-go. Beyond that, there are sure to be plenty of teams behind the top grouping that will vie to turn heads along the way.

Let's dive into some of the top storylines to follow as we head into the season.