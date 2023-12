Jake McManus led Belmont Hill to a Lawrenceville Invitational Tournament win. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

It was a wild weekend.

The prep holiday tournaments always provide a jolt to the season. But this year's tournaments created chaos, as was evident in the latest power rankings.

That's why we love it, right? The chaos.

There was no shortage of top performers across the region. In total, eight tournaments took place across the boys prep hockey scene, with several players rising to the occasion.

Let's dive in.