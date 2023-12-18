Jack Sadowski, a UNH commit, has Kimball Union positioned well after the holiday tournaments. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

If you're a fan of chaos, you probably enjoyed the boys prep holiday tournaments this weekend.

The previous top three teams in the region suffered losses to very good teams. Kent, Holderness, Kimball Union and Brunswick — all squads lower in our previous top 10 — won the big four tournaments (the Avon Old Farms Christmas Classic, Groton/Lawrence Tournament, Flood-Marr Tournament, Kevin Mutch Tournament).

If that wasn't enough, there are so many teams with legitimate cases for the final three spots in the top 10, which is why there will be other teams included in our new "In the Hunt" section.

To me, every team ranked Nos. 1-7 have cases for the top three. It's extremely debatable. Then, it's everybody else.

This took forever. But I wouldn't want it any other way entering the holiday break.

Let's dive in.