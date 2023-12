Sam LeDrew scores on Salisbury's Cooper Flemming early in the 2023 Flood-Marr title game. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MILTON, Mass. — Just 18 seconds into Sunday's Flood-Marr championship, Kimball Union forward Sam LeDrew slipped behind the Salisbury defense.

Jack Sadowski (Arlington, Mass.), his linemate, hit him with the pass and LeDrew was gone, left all alone to dangle Salisbury goalie Cooper Flemming and give the Wildcats an early lead.

Kimball Union never looked back, taking down Salisbury, 5-2, and winning its first Flood-Marr championship since 2017.

Here is a full recap along with seven takeaways.