RinkWise podcast: Recapping the prep holiday tournaments

There was no shortage of surprises at the boys and girls prep hockey holiday tournaments this past weekend.
On the boys side, Brunswick mowed through a gauntlet in the Kevin Mutch Christmas Tournament, outlasting host St. Sebastian’s for the win. At the Flood-Marr, Kimball Union knocked off Salisbury to take home the win, while Kent took down Avon Old Farms in Avon’s own tournament.
For the girls, Loomis Chaffee upset Andover in the Patsy K. Odden Tournament championship. St. Paul’s knocked off Williston Northampton to make a run to the Harrington Tournament final, where they fell to Nobles. Elsewhere, Thayer and Groton also fell in upsets over the weekend, too.
There’s plenty to unpack from the weekend. New England Hockey Journal editor Evan Marinofsky and writer Patrick Donnelly sat down to recap a busy few days on the latest RinkWise podcast.