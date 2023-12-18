New England Hockey Journal

Girls

5 takeaways from Nobles’ Harrington championship win over St. Paul’s

Nobles girls hockey with the Harrington Tournament trophy.
Nobles won the 2023 Harrington Holiday Invitational. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

Nobles knocked off St. Paul's, 4-0, to win the Harrington Tournament for the sixth time in the last eight seasons.

Anya Zupkofska (Braintree, Mass.) had a shutout for the Bulldogs, who got goals from four different skaters en route to the win. Nobles completed a 4-0-0 sweep of the Harrington, improving to 7-0-1 on the season. 

It was the third time since 2016 that Nobles and St. Paul's met in the Harrington Tournament final. The Bulldogs won in 2016, and the Big Red came out on top in 2018. 

Here's a full recap with takeaways from the championship.

