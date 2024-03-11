Full schedule for 2024 MIAA hockey championships

Duxbury is the defending MIAA Division 2 girls state champions. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

To some, St. Patrick’s Day comes to mind when they think of March 17. But for some of the state’s best high school hockey players and their families, that means it’s time for the MIAA hockey state championships at TD Garden.

From essentially sun-up to sundown, teams across each division will take the ice with a shot at a title.

The festivities will kick off at 9 a.m. with the Division 1 girls championship between No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham) and No. 2 St. Mary’s. Meanwhile, No. 1 Tewksbury and No. 11 Boston Latin will square off for the Division 2 boys championship in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m.

The semifinals wrapped up this past weekend. While the Division 1 and 2 girls brackets went chalk in the championship matchups, that doesn’t mean they didn’t see plenty of drama throughout the tournaments.