New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
MIAA

Full schedule for 2024 MIAA hockey championships

Avatar photo
By

Duxbury
Duxbury is the defending MIAA Division 2 girls state champions. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

To some, St. Patrick’s Day comes to mind when they think of March 17. But for some of the state’s best high school hockey players and their families, that means it’s time for the MIAA hockey state championships at TD Garden.

From essentially sun-up to sundown, teams across each division will take the ice with a shot at a title.

The festivities will kick off at 9 a.m. with the Division 1 girls championship between No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham) and No. 2 St. Mary’s. Meanwhile, No. 1 Tewksbury and No. 11 Boston Latin will square off for the Division 2 boys championship in the nightcap at 7:30 p.m.

The semifinals wrapped up this past weekend. While the Division 1 and 2 girls brackets went chalk in the championship matchups, that doesn’t mean they didn’t see plenty of drama throughout the tournaments.

Advertisement

BOYS BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 2 | Division 3 | Division 4

Looking at the boys brackets, there were plenty of upsets to get us here. You have a fifth and sixth seed in the Division 4 title game. Meanwhile, a No. 6 seed is looking for glory over No. 1 in D3. In the two late games, it’s a pair of No. 11 seeds looking to continue their magical runs and topple the top seeds in D1 and D2.

Here’s the full schedule for the day.

  • 9 a.m.: No. 1 Notre Dame (Hingham) vs. No. 2 St. Mary’s (D1 girls)
  • 11 a.m.: No. 5 Dover-Sherborn/Weston vs. No. 6 Hanover (D4 boys)
  • 1 p.m.: No. 1 Duxbury vs. No. 2 Falmouth (D2 girls)
  • 3 p.m.: No. 1 Nauset vs. No. 6 Marblehead (D3 boys)
  • 5:30 p.m.: No. 1 St. John’s Prep vs. No. 11 Winchester (D1 boys)
  • 7:30 p.m.: No. 1 Tewksbury vs. No. 11 Boston Latin (D2 boys)

GIRLS BRACKETS: Division 1 | Division 2

Related Articles

Duxbury

Full schedule for 2024 MIAA hockey championships

To some, St. Patrick's Day comes to mind when they think of March 17. But for some of the state's best high school hockey players…
Read More
Bella Freitas

10 standouts, takeaways from St. Mary’s overtime win over Archbishop Williams

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Bella Freitas did it again. The St. Mary's freshman took the puck in her skates in the defensive zone. She kicked it…
Read More

7 takeaways from St. John’s Prep’s win over Xaverian

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — It was never close. St. John's Prep proved why it earned the No. 1 seed in the Division 1 MIAA boys hockey…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter