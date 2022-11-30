Jeff Cox’s preseason prep hockey rankings

Jackson Kyrkostas is committed to RPI. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Another prep season is upon us. Can Salisbury and Kimball Union be dethroned? Salisbury and Kimball Union have won every NEPSAC Elite 8 trophy handed out since 2017. The two powerhouses have won eight of the last 10 prep school championships.

Only Frederick Gunn (2016) and Lawrence (2012) have been able to keep Salisbury and Kimball Union from winning it all over the last decade. Can another school jump up and knock off the behemoths of the sport or will the two familiar schools keep their stranglehold on the rest of prep hockey?

Two-time defending champion Salisbury doesn’t have the high-end talent it has possessed in past years, but it’s tough to argue against a team coached by Andrew Will, whose resume is unmatched.

PREP SCHOOL PREVIEWS: ISL | Housatonic | Lakes | Independents

I’ve watched a number of preseason scrimmages and have come up with my preseason top 10, based on that and viewings of players throughout the years and teams from recent history.