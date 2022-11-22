Boys prep hockey: Who are the best teams in the ISL this season?

New England Hockey Journal

Richard Gallant was one of the best freshmen in prep hockey last season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The ISL boasts Belmont Hill — one of the teams in the NEPSAC Elite 8 championship game last season. The Sextants lost, 4-1, to Salisbury in the final, then lost quite a bit over the offseason in forwards Teddy Stiga (Sudbury, Mass.) and James Fisher (Burlington, Mass.), and goalie Sam Scopa (Lexington, Mass.).

How Belmont Hill replaces those three players will be a major storyline in the ISL Keller division this season.

Another top storyline in the Keller division will be how David Hymovitz (Needham, Mass.) does as the new head coach at Thayer Academy. Hymovitz most recently has been director of hockey operations for the Boston Junior Eagles and will continue to hold that position as he tries to revitalize a Thayer team that went 7-13-2 last season. He takes over for Tony Amonte (Hingham, Mass.), who left for a scouting job with the Florida Panthers.

Here's a complete look at every team in the ISL.

