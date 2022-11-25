Daniel Heroux will be counted on in net for Kimball Union. (Dave Arnold)

When a program has won eight straight titles in the Lakes Region League and established itself as one of the powers in the region, the way Kimball Union Academy has, opponents don’t shed too many tears over its graduation losses.

But there’s no denying that it’s a very different — and younger — KUA team taking the ice this winter, aiming to win the Lakes Region for the ninth straight time and return to the Stuart/Corkery tournament, where it was a semifinalist a year ago.

There’s also no denying the Wildcats still have the target on their back.

“The team to beat is KUA,” said Tilton coach Brooks McQuade.

Below is a full look at all teams in the Lakes Region.