19 New Englanders taken in 2024 USHL Phase 2 Draft

Alex Pelletier was a standout postgrad with Avon Old Farms this year. (Avon Old Farms School)

The USHL Phase 2 Draft took place on Tuesday with 19 locals getting selected, along with several other players who have ties to New England.

It was a strong showing for Avon Old Farms early, as both Charles Blanchard (West Hartford, Conn.) and Alex Pelletier (West Hartford, Conn.) were taken 17th and 19th overall, respectively. Pelletier is a Cornell commit, while Blanchard remains uncommitted.

Jack Sadowski (Arlington, Mass.), who tallied a whopping 87 points in prep this season, went in the third round to Cedar Rapids. His linemate, Sam LeDrew, was picked by the RoughRiders in the 10th round. Both were slated to play together with the BCHL's West Kelowna Warriors this coming season.

The Phase 2 Draft is for all players eligible for junior hockey from the 2004-2008 birth years.

Here's a full look at all the locals drafted in Phase 2.