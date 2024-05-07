New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
USHL

19 New Englanders taken in 2024 USHL Phase 2 Draft

Avatar photo
By

Alex Pelletier was a standout postgrad with Avon Old Farms this year. (Avon Old Farms School)

The USHL Phase 2 Draft took place on Tuesday with 19 locals getting selected, along with several other players who have ties to New England.

It was a strong showing for Avon Old Farms early, as both Charles Blanchard (West Hartford, Conn.) and Alex Pelletier (West Hartford, Conn.) were taken 17th and 19th overall, respectively. Pelletier is a Cornell commit, while Blanchard remains uncommitted.

Jack Sadowski (Arlington, Mass.), who tallied a whopping 87 points in prep this season, went in the third round to Cedar Rapids. His linemate, Sam LeDrew, was picked by the RoughRiders in the 10th round. Both were slated to play together with the BCHL's West Kelowna Warriors this coming season.

The Phase 2 Draft is for all players eligible for junior hockey from the 2004-2008 birth years.

Here's a full look at all the locals drafted in Phase 2.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

19 New Englanders taken in 2024 USHL Phase 2 Draft

The USHL Phase 2 Draft took place on Tuesday with 19 locals getting selected, along with several other players who have ties to New England.…
Read More

11 uncommitted ’07 defenders to watch at Mass. Hockey boys festival

When the Mass. Hockey Festival begins this Friday, it will be a big time for the 2007-born prospects from Massachusetts. They will fight for spots…
Read More

14 New England ’08 prospects taken in USHL Phase 1 Draft

It was a strong showing for 2008-born prospects from New England in the USHL Phase 1 Draft on Monday. Fourteen locals were selected over the 10…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter