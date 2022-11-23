Jacob Ingstrup will play a large role on defense for Kent this season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Another prep hockey season is here, and little has changed in coaches’ views of the Housatonic League.

After the top three teams were separated by just four points in the standings last season, they expect the championship race to be tight again.

“It seems like the league continues to become increasingly competitive,” Deerfield coach Tim McVaugh said. “Every team is good.”

Two Housatonic teams enter the new season as reigning champions, as Salisbury beat ISL power Belmont Hill to repeat in the Elite Eight and Kent toppled top-seeded Brunswick to win the NEPSAC Large.