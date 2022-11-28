A complete guide to the Independent boys prep hockey teams

Pomfret won the Small School championship last season. (Pomfret School photo)

There is no shortage of talent among the Independents in boys prep hockey this season.

Cushing is No. 1 in our preseason rankings and graced the cover of our November/December magazine. The Penguins were also in last season's Elite 8. So, too, was Dexter Southfield. Danny Donato's team ranks sixth heading into this season.

Brunswick was in last year's Large School championship. Pomfret won the Small School Tournament.

With Austin Prep added to this year's group, it's bound to be another highly competitive season among the Independents.

Here's a complete look at each team.