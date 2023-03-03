Predictions: Who will win the NEPSAC Small School semifinals?

Evan Plunkett has been strong in net for Holderness this season. (Maxfield Paro)

The NEPSAC boys Small School quarterfinals are finished and it's time for the semifinals.

That means it's time for some predictions.

For those keeping score, Jeff Cox went a perfect 4-0 on his Elite 8 quarterfinals predictions and 9-3 across the quarterfinals of the three boys tournaments. Evan Marinofsky went 3-1 in the Elite 8 quarterfinals and 8-4 across the three tournaments.

Both of us are just on another level right now when it comes to predicting the future. Want your palms read? We're your guys.

Here are our predictions for the Small School semifinals.