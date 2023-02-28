Salisbury, this year's No. 2 seed in the Large School Tournament, won the Elite 8 last year. (Mike Gridley)

The Large School Tournament is almost here, which means it's time to make predictions.

Last year, the final saw No. 1 Brunswick and No. 2 Kent meet with Kent taking the championship, 4-2. Perhaps that means this is the year the tournament is due for some upsets.

So, what will happen this year? Our two hockey writers are here to offer their predictions.

These kinds of predictions are always fun, but let's lay down some ground rules. For the ones we get right, you must praise us for our outstanding intuition. If you want to know the future, you ask us.

For the ones we get wrong, those never happened. Did we say that? No way. Adjust your reading glasses.

It's time to predict.