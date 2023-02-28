Avon Old Farms will host Westminster in an Elite 8 quarterfinal. (AOF photo)

The Elite 8 Tournament is almost here, which means it's time to make predictions.

Last year, No. 5 Salisbury made a run to win the Elite 8 championship, as it took down No. 3 Belmont Hill in the final. Kimball Union and Avon Old Farms, the No. 1 and 2 seeds, didn't make it past the semifinals.

So, what will happen this year? Our two hockey writers are here to offer a forecast.

These kinds of predictions are always fun, but let's lay down some ground rules. For the ones we get right, you must praise us for our incredible intuition and future-predicting skills. Ask us for Powerball numbers.

For the ones we get wrong, those never happened. Did we write that? No way. You must have read it wrong.

Let's dive in.