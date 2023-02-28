New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

NEPSAC Elite 8 Tournament quarterfinals: Predictions for all four matchups

By
Avatar photo
By

Avon Old Farms will host Westminster in an Elite 8 quarterfinal. (AOF photo)

The Elite 8 Tournament is almost here, which means it's time to make predictions.

Last year, No. 5 Salisbury made a run to win the Elite 8 championship, as it took down No. 3 Belmont Hill in the final. Kimball Union and Avon Old Farms, the No. 1 and 2 seeds, didn't make it past the semifinals.

So, what will happen this year? Our two hockey writers are here to offer a forecast.

These kinds of predictions are always fun, but let's lay down some ground rules. For the ones we get right, you must praise us for our incredible intuition and future-predicting skills. Ask us for Powerball numbers.

For the ones we get wrong, those never happened. Did we write that? No way. You must have read it wrong.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

NEPSAC Elite 8 Tournament quarterfinals: Predictions for all four matchups

The Elite 8 Tournament is almost here, which means it's time to make predictions. Last year, No. 5 Salisbury made a run to win the…
Read More

16 candidates to win Elite 8 MVP in NEPSAC boys playoffs

For a team to win the Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament, it goes without saying (but I'm going to say it anyway) that someone usually steps…
Read More

D-3 takeaways: Quarterfinal chaos spices things up in the NESCAC

The playoff weekend that was in Division 3 had something for everyone. For fans of chalk picks, there was top-seeded Endicott and second-seeded Curry handling…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter