A way-too-early look at 5 of the top girls prep teams in 2024-25

Yale commit Kennedy Walker helps make up a loaded group of returning skaters at New Hampton. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

We're still essentially at the start of the offseason in girls prep hockey.

Sure, 2024-25 campaign feels like a distant thought, still months away. We're hardly two months from the end of last season, after all.

So, naturally, it's a perfect time to look ahead to next winter.

We'll look at teams with strong cores of returners who could be primed to make some noise in 2024-25. If we did this last year, Williston Northampton, this year's Elite 8 runner-up, would have surely been in the mix, coming off back-to-back titles and returning one of the most productive forward groups in the NEPSAC, headlined by Monique Lyons (Bedford, Mass.). Nobles, this year's champion, would have been up there as well.

There are some usual suspects listed below, but I also left out Nobles and Williston. Tom Resor and Christa Talbot Syfu's teams always find a way. They'll be in the mix next year, for sure.

Let's dive in.