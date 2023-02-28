Holderness takes on No. 7 Brooks in the quarterfinals. (Maxfield Paro)

The NEPSAC Small School Tournament is almost here, which means it's time to make predictions.

Last year, No. 4 seed Pomfret went on a wild run, taking down, No. 5 Rivers, No. 1 St. Mark's and then No. 2 Frederick Gunn in the final.

So, what will happen this year? Our two hockey writers are here to offer their predictions.

Of all the tournaments, this one has the best chance of going chalk. Another interesting tidbit is these matchups, outside of Lawrence and Governor’s, feature teams that aren’t as familiar with each other.

These kinds of predictions are always fun, but let's lay down some ground rules. For the ones we get right, you must praise us for our brilliant forecasting. If you want to know what the weather is going to be, we're your guys.

For the ones we get wrong, those never happened. Yeah, right. No way we wrote that.

It's time to predict.