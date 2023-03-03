New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

Predictions: Who will win the NEPSAC Elite 8 semifinals?

Avatar photo
By
By

Can top seeds Avon Old Farms (2) and Cushing (1) make it to the final? (AOF photo and Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The NEPSAC boys Elite 8 quarterfinals are done and it's time for the semifinals.

You know what that means, right? More predictions.

For those keeping score, Jeff Cox went a perfect 4-0 on his Elite 8 quarterfinals predictions and 9-3 across the quarterfinals of the three boys tournaments. Evan Marinofsky went 3-1 in the Elite 8 quarterfinals and 8-4 across the three tournaments.

QUARTERFINALS PREDICTIONS: Elite 8 | Large School | Small School 

In other words, we clearly know the future. We'll give you accurate weather forecasts, perfect Powerball numbers and even read your palms.

Here are our predictions for the Elite 8 semifinals.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Predictions: Who will win the NEPSAC Elite 8 semifinals?

The NEPSAC boys Elite 8 quarterfinals are done and it's time for the semifinals. You know what that means, right? More predictions. For those keeping…
Read More

Brunswick takes down Nobles in an overtime thriller

DEDHAM, Mass. — It’s how you finish, not how you start. That was particularly true for Brunswick on Wednesday in the NEPSAC Elite 8 quarterfinals.…
Read More

Belmont Hill upsets Milton Academy to advance to Elite 8 semifinals

MILTON, Mass. — As time ticked away in the third period, the Belmont Hill student section began to chant “This is our house.” They weren’t…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter