Can top seeds Avon Old Farms (2) and Cushing (1) make it to the final? (AOF photo and Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The NEPSAC boys Elite 8 quarterfinals are done and it's time for the semifinals.

You know what that means, right? More predictions.

For those keeping score, Jeff Cox went a perfect 4-0 on his Elite 8 quarterfinals predictions and 9-3 across the quarterfinals of the three boys tournaments. Evan Marinofsky went 3-1 in the Elite 8 quarterfinals and 8-4 across the three tournaments.

In other words, we clearly know the future. We'll give you accurate weather forecasts, perfect Powerball numbers and even read your palms.

Here are our predictions for the Elite 8 semifinals.