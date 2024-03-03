New England Hockey Journal

Predictions: Who will win in the NEPSAC boys championship games?

Cushing's Luke Goukler and KUA's Corwith Simmers are impact scorers. (Goukler: Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ; Simmers: Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The NEPSAC boys championships will get underway on Sunday with three strong matchups.

Rivers will take on Canterbury in the Small School title game, while Dexter Southfield and Kent will follow for the Large School.

Things will heat up even more for the 5 p.m. game with No. 1 Cushing battling No. 2 Kimball Union for the Elite 8 championship.

Here's the full schedule for Sunday at Harvard:

  • Small School: No. 1 Rivers vs. No. 3 Canterbury, Noon
  • Large School: No. 3 Dexter Southfield vs. No. 5 Kent, 2:30 p.m.
  • Elite 8: No. 1 Cushing vs. No. 2 Kimball Union, 5 p.m.

There's one storyline, however, that not nearly enough people are talking about. That's how my predictions have been playing out.

So far, I'm 13-5 through the first two rounds. I went 4-2 in the semifinals. But I've been getting very close to the final score prediction in most games, too.

Here's how I did in the semifinals:

  • My prediction: Frederick Gunn, 5-4 | Final: Rivers, 5-0
  • My prediction: Canterbury, 4-2 | Final: Canterbury, 3-2
  • My prediction: Dexter, 5-3 | Final: Dexter, 3-1
  • My prediction: Kent, 6-4 | Final: Kent, 5-4
  • My prediction: Cushing, 4-2 | Final: Cushing, 4-1
  • My prediction: Salisbury, 3-2 | Final: Kimball Union, 4-3 (OT)

While there's no excuse for my Rivers-Frederick Gunn prediction being way off, Salisbury led, 3-2, with two minutes to play in regulation. So...it was close.

Let's dive into my predictions for the championships.

COMPLETE BRACKETS: Elite 8 | Large School | Small School

