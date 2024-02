Rivers lands the No. 1 spot in the Small School Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2024 Piatelli/Simmons boys Small School Tournament bracket is out.

Rivers got the No. 1 seed after going 17-9-1 on the season, while St. Mark’s is the No. 2 seed. Canterbury and Frederick Gunn round out the top four seeds.

Last season, No. 4 Lawrence Academy beat No. 3 Frederick Gunn in overtime for the Small School championship.

This year’s title game will take place at Harvard University on Sunday, March 3 at noon.