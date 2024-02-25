New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prep Schools

NEPSAC boys Elite 8 Tournament: Full schedule, bracket and results

Avatar photo
By

Avon Old Farms celebrating winning the 2023 Elite 8 championship over Cushing. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2024 Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament is about to begin, with the best eight teams in boys prep hockey battling to become the top team in the NEPSAC.

Cushing was awarded the No. 1 seed for the second start year after going 26-3-0. Kimball Union snagged the No. 2 seed and Brunswick and Avon Old Farms round out the top four seeds.

The championship game will be held at Harvard University on Sunday, March 3.

Last season’s top two seeds met in the final, with No. 2 Avon Old Farms taking down No. 1 Cushing, 3-1.

Advertisement

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future rounds become clear. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

PREP PLAYOFFS: Large School bracket | Small School bracket

*Times are TBD 

Quarterfinals 

  • Feb. 28: No. 1 Cushing vs. No. 8 St. Sebastian’s | at Cushing
  • Feb. 28: No. 2 Kimball Union vs. No. 7 St. George’s | at Kimball Union
  • Feb. 28: No. 3 Brunswick vs. No. 6 Salisbury | at Brunswick
  • Feb. 28: No. 4 Avon Old Farms vs. No. 5 Holderness | at neutral site

RinkWise podcast: Previewing the NEPSAC playoffs

Related Articles

NEPSAC boys Small School Tournament: Full schedule, bracket and results

The 2024 Piatelli/Simmons boys Small School Tournament bracket is out. Rivers got the No. 1 seed after going 17-9-1 on the season, while St. Mark's…
Read More

NEPSAC boys Large School Tournament: Full schedule, bracket and results

The 2024 Martin/Earl Large School Tournament is underway. Nobles scored the No. 1 seed after going 15-7-4. Lawrence Academy earned the No. 2 seed, while…
Read More

NEPSAC boys Elite 8 Tournament: Full schedule, bracket and results

The 2024 Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament is about to begin, with the best eight teams in boys prep hockey battling to become the top team…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter