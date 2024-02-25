Avon Old Farms celebrating winning the 2023 Elite 8 championship over Cushing. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2024 Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 Tournament is about to begin, with the best eight teams in boys prep hockey battling to become the top team in the NEPSAC.

Cushing was awarded the No. 1 seed for the second start year after going 26-3-0. Kimball Union snagged the No. 2 seed and Brunswick and Avon Old Farms round out the top four seeds.

The championship game will be held at Harvard University on Sunday, March 3.

Last season’s top two seeds met in the final, with No. 2 Avon Old Farms taking down No. 1 Cushing, 3-1.