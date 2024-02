Dennis Davidson and Nobles earned the No. 1 seed in the Large School Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2024 Martin/Earl Large School Tournament is underway.

Nobles scored the No. 1 seed after going 15-7-4. Lawrence Academy earned the No. 2 seed, while Dexter Southfield and Deerfield round out the top four.

Last season, No. 1 Taft lived up to being the top seed, taking down No. 2 Salisbury, 3-2, in overtime for the Large School championship.

This season’s championship will be held on Sunday, March 3 at Harvard University at 2:30 p.m.