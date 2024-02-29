Predictions: Who will win in NEPSAC boys Elite 8 semifinals?

Ty Creech is a leader on defense for Salisbury. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

When you think of prep hockey powerhouses, it doesn't get any bigger than these four.

Cushing, Kimball Union, Avon Old Farms and Salisbury. All four advanced past the NEPSAC boys Elite 8 quarterfinals on Wednesday night. All four are consistently premier prep hockey programs.

Cushing and Kimball Union, the tournament's top two seeds, needed overtime to beat their opponents, while Avon scored late to beat Holderness. Salisbury never trailed Brunswick in its matchup.

I've got to give myself some credit here. I went 4-for-4 on my Elite 8 predictions and 9-for-12 across all three playoff fields. While Cushing and KUA's wins were closer than I predicted, I did come close on the score predictions for Avon and Salisbury's victories.

My crystal ball is working. You know to take my predictions as gospel.

Anyway, let's see if I can stay perfect with my Elite 8 picks.

