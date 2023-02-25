New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

MIAA D2 boys hockey tournament: Full schedule, bracket and results

Tewksbury won the MIAA Division 2 boys championship last year. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It’s time for the state tournament.

The MIAA Division 2 boys hockey bracket has been released and coming in as the No. 1 seed is Tewksbury after going 18-1-1 on the season. Duxbury (15-5-2) grabbed the No. 2 seed, while Canton (17-4-0) and Walpole (12-6-2) grabbed the No. 3 and 4 seeds respectively.

The championship game will take place Sunday, March 19 at TD Garden.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

OTHER BOYS DIVISIONS: Division 1 | Division 3 | Division 4

*Dates and times will be added when they are released

Preliminary round 

  • TBA: No. 29 Minnechaug vs. No. 36 Somerville
  • Feb. 27: No. 30 Medford vs. No. 35 Agawam, 4:30 p.m., LoConte Rink
  • TBA: No. 31 Dartmouth vs. No. 34 Diman RVT
  • Feb. 27: No. 32 Lowell Catholic cs. No. 33 Haverhill, 4:50 p.m., Tsongas Arena

THE GIRLS: Check out the full bracket and schedule for the D1 and D2 girls tournaments 

Round of 32 

  • March 2: No. 1 Tewksbury vs. Lowell Catholic/Haverhill winner, 7:10 p.m., Breakaway Ice Center
  • March 2: No. 2 Duxbury vs. Dartmouth/Diman RVT winner, 7 p.m., The Bog
  • March 2: No. 3 Canton vs. Medford/Agawam winner, 5 p.m., Metropolis Rink
  • March 2: No. 4 Walpole vs. Minnechuag/Somerville winner, 7 p.m., Rodman Arena
  • March 1: No. 5 Silver Lake vs. No. 28 Mansfield, 3:30 p.m., Hobomock Arena
  • March 1: No. 6 Newburyport vs. No. 27 Melrose, 6 p.m., Graf Rink
  • March 1: No. 7 Algonquin vs. No. 26 Newton South, 7:30 p.m., Northstar Arena
  • TBA: No. 8 Hopkinton vs. No. 25 North Attleborough
  • March 1: No. 9 Whitman-Hanson Reg. vs. No. 24 Westwood, 5:50 p.m, Rockland Rink
  • March 1: No. 10 Wakefield vs. No. 23 Plymouth North, 8 p.m., Stoneham Arena
  • March 1: No. 11 Plymouth South vs. No. 22 Westborough, 7:45 p.m., Gallo Arena
  • March 1: No. 12 Gloucester vs. No. 21 Oliver Ames, 6 p.m., Talbot Rink
  • March 1: No. 13 Somerset Berkley Regional vs. No. 20 Auburn, 6 p.m., Driscoll Arena
  • TBA: No. 14 Masconomet Regional vs. No. 19 Wilmington
  • March 1: No. 15 Boston Latin vs. No. 18 Concord-Carlisle, 5:30 p.m., John A Ryan Arena
  • March 1: No. 16 Marblehead vs. No. 17 Norwood, 7:30 p.m., Rockett Arena

