Tewksbury won the MIAA Division 2 boys championship last year. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It’s time for the state tournament.

The MIAA Division 2 boys hockey bracket has been released and coming in as the No. 1 seed is Tewksbury after going 18-1-1 on the season. Duxbury (15-5-2) grabbed the No. 2 seed, while Canton (17-4-0) and Walpole (12-6-2) grabbed the No. 3 and 4 seeds respectively.

The championship game will take place Sunday, March 19 at TD Garden.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.