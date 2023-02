Julia Krepelka and Arlington made it to the Division 1 title game last year. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It’s tournament time.

The Division 1 and Division 2 MIAA girls hockey tournament brackets were announced Saturday morning.

St. Mary’s takes the No. 1 seed in Division 1 after going 21-1-1 on the season. Archbishop Williams takes the No. 1 seed in Divison 2 after going 16-3-1 on the season.

The championship games will take place Sunday, March 19 at TD Garden.