Sandwich won the MIAA boys Division 4 tournament last year. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It’s time for the state tournament.

The MIAA Division 4 boys hockey bracket has been released and coming in as the No. 1 seed is Norwell after going 20-1-0 on the season. The No. 2 seed is Sandwich at 15-4-1, while the No. 3 seed is Winthrop (16-3-1) and the No. 4 seed is Grafton (18-2-0).

The championship game will take place Sunday, March 19 at TD Garden.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.