MIAA D4 boys hockey tournament: Full schedule, bracket and results

Sandwich won the MIAA boys Division 4 tournament last year. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It’s time for the state tournament.

The MIAA Division 4 boys hockey bracket has been released and coming in as the No. 1 seed is Norwell after going 20-1-0 on the season. The No. 2 seed is Sandwich at 15-4-1, while the No. 3 seed is Winthrop (16-3-1) and the No. 4 seed is Grafton (18-2-0).

The championship game will take place Sunday, March 19 at TD Garden.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

*Dates and times will be added when they are released

Preliminary round 

  • Feb. 28: No. 30 Belchertown vs. No. 35 Nashoba Valley Tech, 8 p.m., Fitzpatrick Arena
  • TBA: No. 31 Saint John Paul II vs. No. 34 Saint Bernard’s
  • TBA: No. 32 Gardner vs. No. 33 Taconic

Round of 32 

  • March 1: No. 1 Norwell vs. Gardner/Taconic winner, 5 p.m., The Bog
  • March 2: No. 2 Sandwich vs. Saint John Paul II/Saint Bernard’s winner, 7:45 p.m., Gallo Arena
  • March 1: No. 3 Winthrop vs. Belchertown/Nashoba Valley Tech winner, 6:10 p.m., Larsen Rink
  • March 2: No. 4 Grafton vs. No. 29 Rockport, 7 p.m., Buffone Arena
  • March 2: No. 5 Shawsheen Valley Tech vs. No. 28 Hamilton-Wenham, 7:10 p.m., Hallenborg Rink
  • March 2: No. 6 Nantucket vs. No. 27 Northeast Metro RVT, 2 p.m, Nantucket Rink
  • TBA: No. 7 Dennis-Yarmouth vs. No. 26 Bourne
  • March 1: No. 8 Martha’s Vineyard Reg. vs. No. 25 Fitchburg, 4:30 p.m., Martha’s Vineyard Arena
  • March 1: No. 9 Stoneham vs. No. 24 Greenfield, 6 p.m., Stoneham Arena
  • TBA: No. 10 Ashland vs. No. 23 Littleton
  • TBA: No. 11 Abington vs. No. 22 East Bridgewater
  • TBA: No. 12 Cohasset/Hull vs. No. 21 Swampscott
  • TBA: No. 13 Rockland vs. No. 20 Dedham
  • TBA: No. 14 Assabet Valley RVT vs. No. 19 Amesbury
  • TBA: No. 15 Boston Latin Academy vs. No. 18 Dover-Sherborn
  • March 1: No. 16 Blackstone Valley RVT vs. No. 17 Norton, 7:30 p.m., Blackstone IcePlex

