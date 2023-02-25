New England Hockey Journal

High Schools

MIAA D3 boys hockey tournament: Full schedule, bracket and results

Hanover won the MIAA D3 boys championship last year. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It’s time for the state tournament.

The MIAA Division 3 boys hockey bracket has been released and coming in as the No. 1 seed is Scituate after going 16-4-2 on the season. The No. 2 seed is Lynnfield, who finished 18-1-1, while Medfield (17-2-1) and Nauset Regional (15-5-0) come in as the No. 3 and 4 seeds respectively.

The championship game will take place Sunday, March 19 at TD Garden.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.

Preliminary round

  • Feb. 27: No. 31 Foxbourgh vs. No. 34 Easthampton, 5 p.m., Foxboro Sports Center
  • TBA: No. 32 Bishop Stang vs. No. 33 Ludlow

Round of 32 

  • March 1: No. 1 Scituate vs. Bishop Stang/Ludlow winner, 7:50 p.m., Hobomock Arena
  • March 1: No. 2 Lynnfield vs. Foxborough/Easthampton winner, 7:15 p.m., McVann Arena
  • March 1: No. 3 Medfield vs. No. 30 Old Rochester Regional, 4 p.m., Pirelli Rink
  • March 1: No. 4 Nauset Regional vs. No. 29 Pentucket Regional, TBA, Charles Kent Arena
  • March 1: No. 5 Watertown vs. No. 26 Southeastern RVT, 8 p.m., John A. Ryan Arena
  • March 1: No. 6 Marlborough vs. No. 27 Middleborough, 6:30 p.m., Navin Arena
  • March 1: No. 7 Hanover vs. No. 26 North Reading, 5:40 p.m., Hobomock Arena
  • March 2: No. 8 Essex North Shore vs. No. 25 Northbridge, 6:40 p.m., Essex Sport Center
  • March 2: No. 9 Pembroke vs. No. 24 Saint Paul Diocesan, 7:40 p.m., Hobomock Arena
  • March 1: No. 10 Triton Regional vs. No. 23 Danvers, 4 p.m., Graf Rink
  • March 1: No. 11 Nashoba Regional vs. No. 22 Groton-Dunstable, 8 p.m., New England Sports Center
  • March 2: No. 12 Dracut vs. No. 21 North Quincy, 5 p.m., Tsongas Arena
  • TBA: No. 13 Hopedale vs. No. 20 East Longmeadow
  • March 1: No. 14 North Middlesex Reg. vs. No. 19 West Springfield, 7 p.m., Groton School
  • March 1: No. 15 Methuen vs. No. 18 Bedford, 6 p.m., Methuen High School
  • TBA: No. 16 Seekonk vs. No. 17 Taunton

