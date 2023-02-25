Hanover won the MIAA D3 boys championship last year. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

It’s time for the state tournament.

The MIAA Division 3 boys hockey bracket has been released and coming in as the No. 1 seed is Scituate after going 16-4-2 on the season. The No. 2 seed is Lynnfield, who finished 18-1-1, while Medfield (17-2-1) and Nauset Regional (15-5-0) come in as the No. 3 and 4 seeds respectively.

The championship game will take place Sunday, March 19 at TD Garden.

This page will be updated consistently throughout the tournament as results come in and future games are scheduled. Click or tap here to access the full bracket.