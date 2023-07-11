Landan Resendes had 27 goals and 54 points in 32 games in 2022-23 for Cushing. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The 2022-23 prep and high school seasons, on both the boys and girls sides, offered lots of exciting action.

On the prep side, the Avon Old Farms boys took down Cushing to win the Elite 8 title, while the Williston Northampton girls beat Phillips Andover to win its second-straight Elite 8 championship.

The Pope Francis boys took care of business on the way to a Division 1 MIAA state championship, ending Xaverian's Cinderella run to TD Garden. The Shrewsbury girls upset No. 1 St. Mary's, denying the Spartans an undefeated season.

There were a bunch of other championships, too. For prep, it was Small and Large School Tournaments for both the boys and girls. Divisions 2, 3 and 4 for the MIAA boys crowned champions. So did Division 2 for girls.

With all these champions and outstanding performances, awards must be handed out. Let's dive in.