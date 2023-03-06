Williston Northampton beats Phillips Andover to claim girls Elite 8 title

Williston Northampton players lifted the trophy after claiming the Elite 8 title. (Colin Smith/NEHJ)

WATERTOWN, Conn. — Williston Northampton took home the Chuck Vernon Trophy after a dominant 4-1 victory over Phillips Andover in the girls' Elite 8 Championship game on Sunday.

The early minutes were even and entertaining as both teams traded goal-scoring chances.

Alyssa Frazier and Nora Curtis were buzzing for Williston early on, displaying phenomenal chemistry and nearly awarding the Wildcats an early lead.

But Andover senior netminder Avery Rodeheffer stood tall between the pipes while facing plenty of rubber and action in her own end. Mounting offensive pressure from Williston put Big Blue firmly on their heels, but Rodeheffer kept the game scoreless through the end of the first period.