Pope Francis senior Josh Iby celebrates scoring the game-winning goal with 25.6 seconds left against Xaverian. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

BOSTON – Pope Francis finally got its long-awaited state championship after many great seasons and close calls.

Longtime head coach Brian Foley has had more talented teams.

Still, the Cardinals were able to get over the hump and win the MIAA Division 1 State Championship with a 3-2 victory over Xaverian on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden.

Here is a full recap of the game with three unsung heroes.