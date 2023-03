Avon Old Farms celebrates winning the 2023 Elite 8 Tournament. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

MANCHESTER, N.H. — In the most anticipated prep hockey matchup of the season, No. 2 seed Avon Old Farms took down top-seeded Cushing to win the Stuart/Corkery Elite 8 championship, 3-1, on Sunday.

It all came down to the third period.

With the score tied, 1-1, the Penguins took two boarding penalties within 22 seconds of each other. That gave Avon Old Farms a 5-on-3, and the Winged Beavers cashed in immediately.

Here's a full recap and takeaways from the game.