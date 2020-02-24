New England Hockey Journal

Performance/Training

Caligiuri: Time to talk about athlete eating disorders

By

Binge eating is one sign of an athlete having an eating disorder. (Getty Images)

One of the most well-known and least-discussed problems among athletes is the existence of adverse nutritional disorders in sports. I refer to this loosely because it takes a very specialized professional to assess and diagnose eating disorders versus disordered eating.

These days, when fad diets and food trends flood our social media feeds, it is difficult to dissect behaviors that will help us, versus those that will do us harm.

Non-disordered eating is the point at which an athlete carefully consumes food when hungry and can stop ingesting food when full. Furthermore, they can successfully employ healthy nutrient diversity into their eating regimen without palatal restriction or emotional limitations.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Burlington, Framingham win Super 8 play-in games

STONEHAM, Mass. — Sunday afternoon’s MIAA Super 8 play-in games, won by Burlington and Framingham, lived up to the hype and then some for the…
Read More

USHL: Haskins making the most of his Waterloo

Playing in the United States Hockey League is often a necessary and crucial step in a player’s development on the way to the college level.…
Read More

Hobey Baker Award: Top 10 candidates

The debate over who will win the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given annually to college hockey’s top player, is always intriguing. Four out of the…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter