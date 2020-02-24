Burlington, Framingham win Super 8 play-in games

Will Trischitta's goal in double overtime gave Framingham a win in Sunday's Super 8 play-in game at Stoneham Arena. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

STONEHAM, Mass. — Sunday afternoon’s MIAA Super 8 play-in games, won by Burlington and Framingham, lived up to the hype and then some.

Burlington downed Hingham, 3-2, with a late goal in the first game. In the nightcap, Reading forced overtime with the tying goal coming with less than a second to go in the game, but the Flyers outlasted the Rockets in double overtime.

The MIAA doesn’t always get it right, but there was nothing to complain about Sunday at a packed Stoneham Arena. There were fans two-deep above the stands in an environment that was absolutely electric. Everyone who paid to watch the two games were treated to thrilling entertainment and intense up and down action.