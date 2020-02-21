New England Hockey Journal

College

Hobey Baker Award: Top 10 candidates

By

Minnesota Duluth junior Scott Perunovich is a Hobey Baker Memorial favorite. (Terry Norton/UMD)

The debate over who will win the Hobey Baker Memorial Award, given annually to college hockey’s top player, is always intriguing.

Four out of the last five winners have come from teams in Massachusetts, including last year when Cale Makar of the Minutemen took home top billing. Boston University’s Jack Eichel (2015), Harvard’s Jimmy Vesey (2016) and Northeastern’s Adam Gaudette (2018) were the other recent winners from local colleges.

The 2020 Hobey Baker Memorial Award winner will likely come from a school outside of Massachusetts, but it is possible New England will be represented in the Hat Trick Finalists. Keeping in mind that there is still plenty of hockey to be played, the winner and the hat trick finalists are no-brainers to me, if it was decided today.

Advertisement

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

MIAA: Super 8 field announced

The field is set for the 2020 Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Super 8 Tournament that begins Sunday with two play-in games. The top two…
Read More

Black Bears leadership, fans bringing foes a House of Maine

In the heart of the Pine Tree State, Alfond Arena truly has been the House of Maine this season. Through 14 games, the Black Bears…
Read More

College hockey recruiting: Top uncommitted ’03 defensemen

The 2003-born defensemen group is deep and talented in the United States. Many of the top ’03 blue liners have already made their college commitments,…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter