USHL: Haskins making the most of his Waterloo

Kyle Haskins is in his second year with the Waterloo Black Hawks. (Stephanie Lyn Photography)

Playing in the United States Hockey League is often a necessary and crucial step in a player’s development on the way to the college level.

It’s all hockey, all the time. For the many New England natives spread all across the league’s footprint throughout the Midwest, the experience allows them to adjust to life away from home, just like it will be like at the college level.

For Kyle Haskins, being away from home -- for the second straight year with the Waterloo Black Hawks -- is nothing new. The Huntington, Vt., native left his home in the Green Mountain State for the South Kent Selects Academy in 2015 and played three seasons there before making the move to the USHL.