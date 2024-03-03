5 storylines to watch in NEPSAC boys hockey championships

Gio DiGiulian leads Kent into the Large School championship game. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

The entire season comes down to Sunday.

After an exciting slate of NEPSAC boys hockey semifinal matchups on Saturday, the championship games in the Small School, Large School and Elite 8 Tournaments will be held at Harvard on Sunday.

Here's the full schedule:

Small School: No. 1 Rivers vs. No. 3 Canterbury | Noon

Large School: No. 3 Dexter Southfield vs. No. 5 Kent | 2:30 p.m.

Elite 8: No. 1 Cushing vs. No. 2 Kimball Union | 5 p.m.

All three matchups carry numerous storylines, but we'll stick to the five biggest ones to watch.

Let's dive in.

COMPLETE BRACKETS: Elite 8 | Large School | Small School