Charles Blanchard led the Yale Jr. Bulldogs to the national championship game. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

The 18U USA Hockey Nationals have wrapped up with Shattuck St. Mary's repeating as champion.

New England came oh-so-close to having a team win, as the Yale Jr. Bulldogs fell to Shattuck, 2-1, in the championship game.

This region had five teams battle for a national championship. Mount St. Charles and the Boston Jr. Eagles both went 1-2-0, not making it past the three guaranteed games. The Avon Regals and Central Mass. Penguins made it to the playoffs but lost in their first games.

The Jr. Bulldogs, however, were the No. 2 team in the tournament and pushed to the championship. It's an impressive accomplishment that the Jr. Bulldogs, a split-season team, almost beat Shattuck St. Mary's, one of the most well-known full-season teams in the country, in the championship.

This tournament, which took place in Las Vegas, came after the prep and high school seasons wrapped up, giving uncommitted 18U prospects a final chance in the 2023-24 season to showcase themselves to college coaches.

Here are 10 uncommitted players who stood out.