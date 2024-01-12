Teddy Stiga ranked well in NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

What better way to open 2024 than with NHL Central Scouting's Midterm Rankings, right?

The scouting service released its rankings on Friday morning, giving the public an idea of how prospects stack up against one another ahead of June's NHL Draft.

New Englanders did well, as 18 locals made the list, including two goalies.

NHL Central Scouting released four sections: North American skaters, North American goalies, international skaters and international goalies. For the skaters, the service ranked players by round.

Here is the full list along with six takeaways.