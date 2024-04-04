Can Kent take the next step after latest Large School title?

Kent's Gio DiGiulian (left) and Owen Mahar (middle) celebrate with Jack Roberts. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Kent has made an incredible run in NEPSAC over the past five years with three Large School titles, including two in the past three seasons.

The Lions secured their most recent championship with a 3-2 win over Dexter Southfield last month. Gio DiGiulian (South Burlington, Vt.), a forward and a Cornell commit, scored two goals, including the game-winner.

But one achievement remains just out of reach for the Lions: an Elite 8 berth.

Kent came oh-so-close to the Elite 8 in 2021-22, snagging the No. 2 spot in the Large School. After being the No. 8 seed in the tournament last season, the Lions earned the No. 5 spot in this season’s Large School dance.

Still, the bedrock of Kent's success does not come from an achievement-based mindset — it comes from development.