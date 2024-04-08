Mount St. Charles celebrates after winning the 2024 U14 national championship. (USA Hockey)

It was fitting that Mount St. Charles and Shattuck St. Mary's — the two best 14U programs in the country — needed overtime in the national championship game.

As Mount St. Charles forward Colton Sommer brought the puck down the left side of the ice and into Shattuck St. Mary's zone, he spotted linemate Braiden Scuderi coming from the opposite direction.

Sommer laid a perfect drop pass to Scuderi, who corralled the puck. Shattuck St. Mary's defenders sagged just enough to give Scuderi room to snipe a shot over Shattuck St. Mary's goalie Hagan Bach's glove, giving Mount a 2-1 national championship victory.

Scuderi scoring the winner was fitting, too. The high-flying right wing finished the tournament tied with linemate Rocco Pelosi for the most goals (9).

Mount's win didn't always look so sure.