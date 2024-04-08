New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

7 standouts from Mount St. Charles’ 14U national title win over Shattuck St. Mary’s

Avatar photo
By

Mount St. Charles celebrates after winning the 2024 U14 national championship. (USA Hockey)

It was fitting that Mount St. Charles and Shattuck St. Mary's — the two best 14U programs in the country — needed overtime in the national championship game.

As Mount St. Charles forward Colton Sommer brought the puck down the left side of the ice and into Shattuck St. Mary's zone, he spotted linemate Braiden Scuderi coming from the opposite direction.

Sommer laid a perfect drop pass to Scuderi, who corralled the puck. Shattuck St. Mary's defenders sagged just enough to give Scuderi room to snipe a shot over Shattuck St. Mary's goalie Hagan Bach's glove, giving Mount a 2-1 national championship victory.

Scuderi scoring the winner was fitting, too. The high-flying right wing finished the tournament tied with linemate Rocco Pelosi for the most goals (9).

Mount's win didn't always look so sure.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

7 standouts from Mount St. Charles’ 14U national title win over Shattuck St. Mary’s

It was fitting that Mount St. Charles and Shattuck St. Mary's — the two best 14U programs in the country — needed overtime in the…
Read More

Worst to first: How Canterbury reshaped its hockey program

Canterbury head coach Paddy McCarthy has been around hockey his whole life. In 1994, McCarthy won a Division 1 New England championship with the Saints.…
Read More

How New Hampton repeated as NEPSAC girls Small School champs

Some doubt crept into the back of Craig Churchill’s mind. New Hampton had graduated nine seniors from its 2023 Small School championship roster. On top…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter